Bolt looking to hire more software engineers in Romania

Estonian mobility company Bolt aims to increase the number of software engineers at its hub in Bucharest by 20%, up to around 100 employees. The local engineers develop systems to improve the Bolt and Bolt Food apps.

“Our hub consists of autonomous teams of engineers, who work together with Bolt entities globally to design, develop and support systems that are set in motion when someone uses our apps to request a ride, plan the optimal route or order food. Every day, millions of people around the world rely on us to keep everything running smoothly, and I admit, it gives us a special feeling when we know that our work has a visible impact on those around us,” said Vlad Dascălu, Bucharest Engineering Site Lead, Bolt Romania.

The software development hub in Romania is the company’s largest in the region, and the local engineering team played an important role in the design and development of the Bolt Food application. Also, many of the new features that are regularly developed and become available in the company's apps are made here in collaboration with other Bolt engineers in the region.

Specialists from Romania recruited in recent years by Bolt now occupy regional positions, working either from the country or abroad, and their skills and dedication are highly appreciated, the company says.

“It is important to keep in mind that at Bolt, we are looking for specialists with excellent experience and skills, because we know that we can offer them positions that capitalize on their qualities and put them in a position to collaborate in the creation of products or services , in a very dynamic field, requested and used by millions of people,” added Vlad Dascălu.

In addition to dedicated programmer positions, Bolt offers employment opportunities for local operations management and coordination roles for both ride-hailing and micromobility. In total, approximately 30 jobs are available on the Bolt website for Bucharest. Currently, Bolt has 270 employees at its Bucharest office.

Bolt has over 150 million users in over 45 countries and over 500 cities in Europe and Africa.

(Photo source: the company)