Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 13:49
Business

 

 

Bolt electric scooters also available in Sibiu

23 August 2021
Mobility company Bolt launched its e-scooter rental service in Sibiu, central Romania, last weekend. According to Sibiu City Hall, a total of 240 scooters are available to riders in the Transylvanian city as of Sunday, August 22.

The Bolt electric scooters can reach a top speed of 25 km/h and can travel up to 40 km with a single charging cycle, according to Start-up.ro. However, the real autonomy depends on how they are used.

Users have to download the Bolt app on their mobile phones to use this service. Unlocking Bolt scooters is free of charge, and the fee is RON 0.5 per minute.

About 250 Lime e-scooters also arrived in Sibiu at the beginning of August.

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

23 August 2021
Mobility company Bolt launched its e-scooter rental service in Sibiu, central Romania, last weekend. According to Sibiu City Hall, a total of 240 scooters are available to riders in the Transylvanian city as of Sunday, August 22.

The Bolt electric scooters can reach a top speed of 25 km/h and can travel up to 40 km with a single charging cycle, according to Start-up.ro. However, the real autonomy depends on how they are used.

Users have to download the Bolt app on their mobile phones to use this service. Unlocking Bolt scooters is free of charge, and the fee is RON 0.5 per minute.

About 250 Lime e-scooters also arrived in Sibiu at the beginning of August.

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

