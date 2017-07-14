Body-focused exhibition stops in Romanian seaside city

Our Body: The Universe Within, an educational exhibition consisting of actual human bodies, specimens and organs, will be open in the Romanian seaside city of Constanta from July 15 until October 15. The display was set up inside the City Park Mall.

The exhibition consists of over 200 specimens that have been preserved using the polymer impregnation method. Each gallery in the exhibition provides information about specific systems of the human body, presented in a “concise, factual and dignified manner.”

One aim of the exhibition is to reveal the complexity of the human body by allowing visitors to examine the composition of the human body up-close and in great detail.

At the same time, it allows reflection on how various diseases and unhealthy habits affect the functioning of the human body. For this purpose, the exhibition includes comparative samples of health and unhealthy tissue, organs and cells.

The exhibition made previous stops in Cluj-Napoca, where it attracted over 29,000 visitors, and in Timisoara, where 26,000 people went to see it.

Tickets are priced between RON 28 (EUR 6.2) and RON 53 (EUR 11.7). Various passes are also available. They can be purchased on site or at eventim.ro.

The exhibition can be visited daily, between 10:00 and 22:00.

