Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/13/2021 - 08:25
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Blue Air targets GBP 500 mln ex-post valuation upon LSE listing

13 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Blue Air, the largest Romanian airline, plans to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) "in autumn" with a valuation of up to GBP 500 mln (EUR 584 mln), hoping to replicate the success story of Wizz Air over the last decade, according to The Times.

This is sooner than previously implied by the company's management.

The airline will list its shares at LSE by reverse takeover (RTO) early next year, will issue bonds at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) later in the year, and will end the FY 2022 in the black, company's CEO Oana Petrescu told local media several days earlier.

"The listing will take place at the beginning of next year. We have six months to meet all the requirements and the due-diligence process and attract some pre-IPO funds, and afterwards, the target [for the listing] is the beginning of next year, Oana Petrescu, CEO of Blue Air, told Economica.net.

The company is hoping to raise up to EUR 250 mln initially through the issue of convertible bonds and then via new shares to help it expand from its fleet of 15 aircraft to about 50 within five years, operating only Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the Times explains without providing any calendar, though.

The beleaguered short-haul single-aisle plane has been touted as a "gamechanger" by Ryanair's Michael O'Leary because of its fuel efficiency, the British daily explains.

The company is 100% owned by Cristian Rada, a pilot, entrepreneur and real estate investor. Analysts expect Rada to remain the majority shareholder following the listing.

(Photo: Nikolay Bychkov/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/13/2021 - 08:25
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Blue Air targets GBP 500 mln ex-post valuation upon LSE listing

13 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Blue Air, the largest Romanian airline, plans to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) "in autumn" with a valuation of up to GBP 500 mln (EUR 584 mln), hoping to replicate the success story of Wizz Air over the last decade, according to The Times.

This is sooner than previously implied by the company's management.

The airline will list its shares at LSE by reverse takeover (RTO) early next year, will issue bonds at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) later in the year, and will end the FY 2022 in the black, company's CEO Oana Petrescu told local media several days earlier.

"The listing will take place at the beginning of next year. We have six months to meet all the requirements and the due-diligence process and attract some pre-IPO funds, and afterwards, the target [for the listing] is the beginning of next year, Oana Petrescu, CEO of Blue Air, told Economica.net.

The company is hoping to raise up to EUR 250 mln initially through the issue of convertible bonds and then via new shares to help it expand from its fleet of 15 aircraft to about 50 within five years, operating only Boeing 737 Max aircraft, the Times explains without providing any calendar, though.

The beleaguered short-haul single-aisle plane has been touted as a "gamechanger" by Ryanair's Michael O'Leary because of its fuel efficiency, the British daily explains.

The company is 100% owned by Cristian Rada, a pilot, entrepreneur and real estate investor. Analysts expect Rada to remain the majority shareholder following the listing.

(Photo: Nikolay Bychkov/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted