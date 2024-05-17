Blood donors get free tickets at Romania’s Untold and Neversea summer festivals

The organizers of the Untold and Neversea festivals in Romania announced the start of the 10th edition of their blood donation campaign - Blood Network. Under this initiative, blood donors can get free one-day tickets for the two summer events.

This year's Blood Network runs between May 18 and June 30. Music fans can donate blood at the mobile caravan, which will reach 10 cities in Romania, or transfusion centers nationwide.

The mobile caravan stops in Bucharest and Craiova on May 18-19, Giurgiu and Ploiești on May 25-26, Târgu-Mureș and Zalău on June 1-2, Constanța and Târgu-Jiu on June 15-16, and Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara on June 29-30.

Those who donate blood at the mobile caravan between 08:00 and 14:00 and register in the "Și Eu Donez" database (reteaua.sieudonez.ro) receive a one-day ticket for the first day of Untold or Neversea.

Further details are available here.

Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 18,000 donors from across the country have saved over 60,000 lives.

Neversea 2024 takes place from July 4 to 7 in Constanța. Meanwhile, Untold is scheduled from August 8 to 11 in Cluj-Napoca.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)