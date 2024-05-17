Events

Blood donors get free tickets at Romania’s Untold and Neversea summer festivals

17 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The organizers of the Untold and Neversea festivals in Romania announced the start of the 10th edition of their blood donation campaign - Blood Network. Under this initiative, blood donors can get free one-day tickets for the two summer events.

This year's Blood Network runs between May 18 and June 30. Music fans can donate blood at the mobile caravan, which will reach 10 cities in Romania, or transfusion centers nationwide.

The mobile caravan stops in Bucharest and Craiova on May 18-19, Giurgiu and Ploiești on May 25-26, Târgu-Mureș and Zalău on June 1-2, Constanța and Târgu-Jiu on June 15-16, and Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara on June 29-30.

Those who donate blood at the mobile caravan between 08:00 and 14:00 and register in the "Și Eu Donez" database (reteaua.sieudonez.ro) receive a one-day ticket for the first day of Untold or Neversea.

Further details are available here.

Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 18,000 donors from across the country have saved over 60,000 lives.

Neversea 2024 takes place from July 4 to 7 in Constanța. Meanwhile, Untold is scheduled from August 8 to 11 in Cluj-Napoca.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Blood donors get free tickets at Romania’s Untold and Neversea summer festivals

17 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The organizers of the Untold and Neversea festivals in Romania announced the start of the 10th edition of their blood donation campaign - Blood Network. Under this initiative, blood donors can get free one-day tickets for the two summer events.

This year's Blood Network runs between May 18 and June 30. Music fans can donate blood at the mobile caravan, which will reach 10 cities in Romania, or transfusion centers nationwide.

The mobile caravan stops in Bucharest and Craiova on May 18-19, Giurgiu and Ploiești on May 25-26, Târgu-Mureș and Zalău on June 1-2, Constanța and Târgu-Jiu on June 15-16, and Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara on June 29-30.

Those who donate blood at the mobile caravan between 08:00 and 14:00 and register in the "Și Eu Donez" database (reteaua.sieudonez.ro) receive a one-day ticket for the first day of Untold or Neversea.

Further details are available here.

Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 18,000 donors from across the country have saved over 60,000 lives.

Neversea 2024 takes place from July 4 to 7 in Constanța. Meanwhile, Untold is scheduled from August 8 to 11 in Cluj-Napoca.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 May 2024
Entertainment
Cast of Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton comment on Romanian superstitions
17 May 2024
Society
#nofake: Romanian government launches platform against inappropriate content on social media
17 May 2024
Brasov
Romania’s Brașov again in the race for European Green Capital title
17 May 2024
Politics
Romanian Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca confirms plans to run for president this autumn
17 May 2024
Energy
Romania’s Romgaz prepares EUR 1.5 bln MTN scheme to finance Neptun Deep offshore project
16 May 2024
Macro
CONFIDEX Index: Confidence of Romanian managers and entrepreneurs at highest levels in four years
16 May 2024
Energy
Premier Energy successfully closes IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange at EUR 490 mln valuation
16 May 2024
Culture
UNESCO World Heritage: Several sites in Romania added to the tentative list