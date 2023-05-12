Finance

Bulgarian growth equity firm plans to invest EUR 40 mln in Romanian companies

12 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sofia-based BlackPeak Capital, a leading growth equity investment firm in Southeast Europe, has announced plans to invest up to EUR 40 million in Romania over the investment period of its Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund.

The fund manager is looking for innovative and successful companies making a positive economic, social, and environmental impact in the region.

"We are committed to making a significant positive economic, social, and environmental impact in the region," said Virgil Chitu, Romania Lead at BlackPeak Capital.

"With plans to invest tickets of EUR 5-15 million in fast-growing companies in Romania and the region, we are excited to be part of this dynamic ecosystem and help drive sustainable growth," he added.

Last year, BlackPeak Capital successfully raised its EUR 126 million Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund.

The fund, based in Luxembourg, is backed by the European Investment Fund, the EBRD, the IFC, Erste Asset Management, BCR Pensii and other leading regional pension funds.

Verdino Green Foods, a Romanian plant-based meat alternatives company, is one example of the firms in BlackPeak's portfolio. As a result of BlackPeak's investment in 2021, the company has started exporting its products under its own brands to more than 13 countries, including Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Poland, and the US.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Finance

Bulgarian growth equity firm plans to invest EUR 40 mln in Romanian companies

12 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sofia-based BlackPeak Capital, a leading growth equity investment firm in Southeast Europe, has announced plans to invest up to EUR 40 million in Romania over the investment period of its Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund.

The fund manager is looking for innovative and successful companies making a positive economic, social, and environmental impact in the region.

"We are committed to making a significant positive economic, social, and environmental impact in the region," said Virgil Chitu, Romania Lead at BlackPeak Capital.

"With plans to invest tickets of EUR 5-15 million in fast-growing companies in Romania and the region, we are excited to be part of this dynamic ecosystem and help drive sustainable growth," he added.

Last year, BlackPeak Capital successfully raised its EUR 126 million Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund.

The fund, based in Luxembourg, is backed by the European Investment Fund, the EBRD, the IFC, Erste Asset Management, BCR Pensii and other leading regional pension funds.

Verdino Green Foods, a Romanian plant-based meat alternatives company, is one example of the firms in BlackPeak's portfolio. As a result of BlackPeak's investment in 2021, the company has started exporting its products under its own brands to more than 13 countries, including Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Poland, and the US.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 May 2023
Transport
Uber Black launches in Bucharest promising top drivers and luxurious cars
11 May 2023
Business
IKEA opens third store in Romania in June
09 May 2023
Tech
European Cybersecurity Competence Center opens in Bucharest
09 May 2023
Society
Romanian photographer Vadim Ghirda part of AP team receiving Pulitzer prize
04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program