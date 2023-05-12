Bulgarian growth equity firm plans to invest EUR 40 mln in Romanian companies

Sofia-based BlackPeak Capital, a leading growth equity investment firm in Southeast Europe, has announced plans to invest up to EUR 40 million in Romania over the investment period of its Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund.

The fund manager is looking for innovative and successful companies making a positive economic, social, and environmental impact in the region.

"We are committed to making a significant positive economic, social, and environmental impact in the region," said Virgil Chitu, Romania Lead at BlackPeak Capital.

"With plans to invest tickets of EUR 5-15 million in fast-growing companies in Romania and the region, we are excited to be part of this dynamic ecosystem and help drive sustainable growth," he added.

Last year, BlackPeak Capital successfully raised its EUR 126 million Southeast Europe Growth Equity Fund.

The fund, based in Luxembourg, is backed by the European Investment Fund, the EBRD, the IFC, Erste Asset Management, BCR Pensii and other leading regional pension funds.

Verdino Green Foods, a Romanian plant-based meat alternatives company, is one example of the firms in BlackPeak's portfolio. As a result of BlackPeak's investment in 2021, the company has started exporting its products under its own brands to more than 13 countries, including Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Poland, and the US.

