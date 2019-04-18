Two black vultures make unexpected stop in Romania

Two black vultures (Aegypius monachus), a species that disappeared from Romania at the beginning of the 20th century, stopped unexpectedly in the country.

One of them landed in the yard of a Focşani resident and was later taken to the Petreşti Center for Wild Fauna Rehabilitation of the Association for the Preservation of Biological Diversity (ACDB), Digi24.ro reported. The vulture was coming from Ukraine, and was transiting Romania on its way home, to Bulgaria. He landed in Romania because he was exhausted from the long flight, George Vlad, a veterinarian with ACBD, explained.

Another vulture, also exhausted, landed close to Sibiu. The bird was taken into the care of Milvus Group, an NGO working for the protection of birds.

The two vultures were equipped with GPS systems by a Bulgarian NGO working to reintroduce the species in Bulgaria.

(Photo: Milvus Group Facebook Page)

