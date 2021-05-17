Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 15:27
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian IT group Bittnet’s shares, down 5% on higher losses in Q1

17 May 2021
Romanian IT group Bittnet Systems (BNET) recorded a 3.7% decline in revenues from customer contracts in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1) compared to the same period of last year to RON 20.2 mln (EUR 4.1 mln).

The gross margin dropped by 22% to RON 4 mln, the operational profit (EBIT) went down into the negative territory (-RON 977,000 vs RON 788,000 in Q1 2020), and the bottom line showed a loss of RON 500,000, almost triple compared to the same period of 2020.

Despite the negative evolution in Q1, the company’s management maintains its budget estimates for 2021, according to the company's financial report.

Investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange reacted negatively to these results and the price of BNET shares was down 5.3% on Monday (May 17).

(Photo source: the company)

