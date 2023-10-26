Binance appoints CEE General Manager Kyrylo Khomiakov as Regional Head for Central Asia

News from Companies

Binance , the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange, is delighted to announce today the appointment of its Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) General Manager, Kyrylo Khomiakov (in opening picture), as the Regional Head for both the CEE and Central Asia regions.

Kyrylo will steer teams across these markets to enhance the delivery of Binance's products and services, placing a particular emphasis on company growth, education initiatives, fiat channels development, and optimizing the user experience in these key markets.

In addition, Kyrylo will strive to fortify Binance's industry leadership, oversee marketing strategy, and foster constructive dialogue with governmental and public entities in both CEE and Central Asia markets.

"Kyrylo has demonstrated exceptional leadership, always operating with a user-focused mindset and unimpeachable integrity. These diverse and truly unique regions are critical to our company. Having Kyrylo, who possesses a deep understanding of these local markets and plays an integral role in the Binance organization, taking responsibility for these regions is crucial. This appointment will ensure an effective allocation of our resources to uphold our position in this part of the world," said Richard Teng, Binance's regional head.

"We keep our users as our top priority. We're focused on building a local presence in CEE and Central Asian country. This way, we can build trust and create products that help our users every day. Trust isn't a one-off thing, but rather the result of a daily commitment from our team. We want a strong partnership with our users, and for that, trust is key," said Kyrylo. “I'm truly excited about aiding the industry's expansion and the opportunity to develop these efforts in more regions.”

Kyrylo Khomiakov joined Binance in January 2022, initially taking responsibility for the Ukraine market. Within a year, he proved his mettle by effectively developing the market, executing global marketing strategies, and establishing strong relationships with government and public entities. Given his success and the valuable experience he gained, starting from January 2022, his responsibility has expanded to cover the entire Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region. He will now guide development across 14 countries in both the CEE and Central Asia.

Prior to joining Binance, Khomiakov assumed leadership roles in various banking, fintech, and government organizations, bringing with him over 15 years of experience in the field. Notably, prior to Binance, he served as the CEO of the State Agency of Infrastructure Projects of Ukraine and CEO of a blockchain software development company.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by tens of millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to providing the world's most secure exchange for individual and institutional investors, and features an unmatched portfolio of blockchain products and offerings, including: crypto trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit https://www.binance.com.

