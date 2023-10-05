Binance Academy reports a 62% increase in crypto education with emerging markets leading

News from Companies

Binance Academy, the open-access blockchain and crypto learning platform of Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, shares crypto education trends in 2023 as the new school year commences.

Findings show that between September 2022 and August 2023 there has been a growth in interest in cryptocurrency education. During this timeframe, there was an uptick of 62 percent in the number of users engaging with Binance Academy. This brings the cumulative sum of individuals pursuing knowledge about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology on the platform since its inception in 2018 to a total of 39 million.

According to data from Binance Academy, the top trending topics in crypto education so far in 2023 include the Metaverse, Bitcoin, Crypto Wallets and Candlesticks. Beginner-level articles focusing on how to trade, what blockchain technology is, and using crypto wallets have emerged as the most popular content on Binance Academy. This trend mirrors the global rise in crypto adoption.

In contrast to last year's trends, interest in NFTs has declined in 2023, while trading and investment activities remain highly relevant as evident from the heightened interest in crypto candlesticks. Similarly, the interest in crypto wallets and Bitcoin points to rising crypto adoption as these can be largely seen as an introduction to on-ramp and trade assets. The interest in the Metaverse signals the growing allure of metaverse-centric games such as Roblox, as well as prominent brands like Nike, Chipotle, Gucci, and Walmart that are collaborating with gaming platforms to craft their unique immersive experiences, thereby amplifying the Metaverse's prominence.

In 2023, interest in crypto education extended to many countries around the world, especially in emerging markets such as India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Ukraine, and Indonesia — all of which ranked as the top countries for users seeking crypto education on Binance Academy.

“Faced with high inflation and limited access to traditional finance, people are seeking alternatives to protect their wealth," said Yi He, co-founder of Binance. "Crypto is the solution. As individuals become eager for crypto knowledge to make informed financial decisions, the education provided by Binance Academy becomes crucial to their own financial freedom."

This increased interest in crypto education is not only coming from individual users but also from educational organizations. As the demand for professionals in the crypto and blockchain industry grows, Binance Academy has collaborated with over 180 universities — an increase from 73 universities in 2022 — in organizing workshops and educational events, as well as building courses and curricula. The number of these growing partnerships has more than doubled in 2023, attracting more than 15,000 students worldwide, and reflecting the growing recognition of blockchain technology's potential.

About Binance Academy

Binance Academy is a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency education platform featuring over 1,000 articles and glossary entries, plus courses on blockchain, cryptocurrencies, Web3, and more. Launched in 2018, it serves millions of learners across the world in more than 30 languages. Binance Academy’s educational initiatives also include Learn and Earn, the University Outreach Program, a Student Ambassador Program, partnerships with top online learning platforms, professional associations, and industry alliances.

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

