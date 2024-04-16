Bill forcing fugitives to bear the cost of being brought to the country approved by Romanian Senate

The Romanian Senate unanimously adopted, as the first chamber to be consulted, a government-initiated bill that regulates the attribution of judicial expenses in cases involving fugitives who have evaded criminal prosecution or trial.

A number of people who have to stand trial in Romania avoid doing so by leaving the country, forcing authorities to track them down.

Romanian justice minister Alina Gorghiu explained that the regulations in the legislative proposal apply to individuals who are internationally wanted and for whom a European arrest warrant has been issued, as well as those who have fled outside the EU, for whom extradition proceedings are underway, according to News.ro.

"An important step in Parliament for the 'fugitive pays' project. The Senate adopted the project unanimously. All 86 senators present voted 'for'! It’s about the project that requires fugitives to bear the costs of being brought back to the country advanced by the state,” said Alina Gorghiu on Facebook.

The minister noted that in 2023, Romania spent approximately RON 10 million (EUR 2 million) to bring back 803 fugitives. This year, up until April 9, 233 fugitives have been brought back.

Alina Gorghiu also mentioned the two scenarios considered by the bill. As such, when a fugitive evades criminal prosecution or trial, the related expenses become judicial expenses and are charged to the defendant through the final conviction decision (in case of acquittal, they remain the responsibility of the state). When a fugitive evades serving their sentence (i.e., they are already definitively convicted and flee the country), the expenses incurred in bringing them back will be recovered through a civil court action.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alexandru Busca)