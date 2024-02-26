Society

Big lottery prize of over EUR 7.3 million won in Romania

26 February 2024

The big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Sunday, February 25. 

The winning ticket, which brought some EUR 7.32 million to the lucky player, was played at an agency in Pitesti, Arges county, and cost RON 24.5 (around EUR 5), Loteria Romana announced.

This is the first time this year that the big lottery prize was won in Romania. Previously, a lucky player won some RON 13.82 million (over EUR 2.7 million) on September 17, 2023.

Under the Lottery Organization and Administration Regulations, the winner has 90 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

The big prize of the Romanian Lottery's 6/49 game was won on Sunday, February 25. 

This is the first time this year that the big lottery prize was won in Romania. Previously, a lucky player won some RON 13.82 million (over EUR 2.7 million) on September 17, 2023.

Under the Lottery Organization and Administration Regulations, the winner has 90 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

