Young Canadian tennis player of Romanian origin makes it to US Open final

19-year-old tennis player Bianca Andreescu, who was born in Canada from Romanian parents, managed yet another great performance this year and will play her first Grand Slam final at this year’s US Open.

In the US Open semifinal on Thursday night, Andreescu scored an important 7-6(3), 7-5 victory over No.13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. Next, in the final, she will face American tennis star Serena Williams.

"I've always dreamt of this moment ever since I was a little kid," Andreescu said, in her post-match press conference, according to Wtatennis.com. "But I don't think many people would have actually thought that it would become a reality."

Bianca Andreescu is the second Canadian woman to reach a Grand Slam final, following Eugenie Bouchard's run to the Wimbledon final in 2014. Moreover, according to Cbc.ca, it’s the first time ever a Canadian singles tennis player will play for a US Open title.

Watch highlights from Bianca Andreescu’s semifinal at the 2019 US Open:

About a month ago, Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup women’s singles title in 50 years. She won the 2019 Rogers Cup tournament after Serena Williams was forced to retire because of a back injury. Moreover, earlier this year, she also won her first WTA title at Indian Wells.

(Photo source: Facebook/US Open Tennis Championships)