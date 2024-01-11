Beyond Business School reveals the names of the 23 leaders joining its EMBA’s CEO Talks

News from Companies

Beyond Business School, a company founded by serial entrepreneur Grégoire Vigroux, community builder Andra Ghibuțiu, and adjunct professor Nicolas Boitout, announces the final line-up of business leaders joining its fast-track weekend Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) as guest speakers.

During the sessions, entitled CEO Talks, influential business professionals will share their experience, business insights and career advice with the EMBA students. These CEO Talks will take place on Friday evenings, from January 12 to March 29.

The 23 entrepreneurs and corporate leaders who will participate in the first cohort are: Alex Bogdan (Roca X), Alex Lăpușan (Zitec), Andrei Pitiș (Genezio), Benjamin Turquin (BRD Asigurări), Bogdan Ion (EY), Bogdan Putinică (Microsoft), Corina Tiu (TELUS International), Cristian Munteanu (Early Game Ventures), Ela Moraru (Google), Elena Pap (Up), Farlei Kothe (Stefanini), Georges Durdilly (Airbus), Ionuț Ardeleanu (Auchan), Julien Ducarroz (Orange), Maria Rousseva (BRD), Matei Dumitrescu (MyIdea), Mathieu Bauduin (Leroy Merlin), Mihai Bordeanu (Renault), Nicolas Richard (Engie), Sergiu Chirca (Elefant), Sergiu Roșca (Gapminder), Sergiu Russu (Oracle) și Tereza Tranakas (Oxygen).

Aside from the Friday evening CEO Talks, a series of courses and masterclasses will be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, with a select team of 15 trainers and 18 guest speakers, each an accomplished authority in their specialized domains. In total, 56 business figures will actively participate and share their insights in the executive training program.

The full EMBA includes a total of 120 hours of class time, delivered over 10 weekends, where students will hone their knowledge of corporate finance, public speaking, building effective teams, Romania’s positioning in the current global business context, business development, sustainable business, IT management, change management and artificial intelligence.

There will also be 20 hours of online class time, in partnership with international business schools, providing students with two international certificates, as well as a capstone project where students will apply the knowledge they have acquired during the academic program to a real-world business situation.

"Since I embarked on entrepreneurship in Romania back in 2007, the idea of launching a business education program has been a longstanding aspiration of mine. The purpose of our EMBA is to foster the emergence of a new generation of Romanian business leaders and establish a robust alumni network known as the 'Beyonders’. In our endeavor to empower students to evolve into exceptional leaders, we've handpicked guest speakers and teachers from the ranks of the finest entrepreneurs and corporate CEOs, both from Romania and beyond” said Grégoire Vigroux, co-founder of Beyond Business School.

The Friday evening CEO Talks will take place at the headquarters of the business leaders. The first CEO Talk will be held at Google’s Bucharest office on January 12, conducted by Elisabeta Moraru (Country Director at Google Bulgaria, Moldova, Hungary and Romania) and Mihai Bordeanu (Dacia CEO & Head of Country for Renault Group's activities in Romania).

The Saturday and Sunday courses will take place at the Romanian-American University in Bucharest, a partner of the EMBA program. Beyond Business School’s first cohort is sponsored by two partners: EY and Up, two companies that have been actively supporting Beyond Business School’s initiative from day 1. Both business organizations are sending managers as students to the first cohort.

The 30 students joining the inaugural EMBA cohort are 35 years old, on average. They are successful entrepreneurs or individuals holding management positions in blue chip organizations.

Online applications to enrol in Beyond Business School’s second cohort, which will last 10 weekends between April and June 2024, are now open and limited to 30 seats. The tuition fee for early birds is 4,000 EUR.

About Beyond Business School

Beyond Business School’s ambition is to build the new generation of Romanian business leaders. The fast-track Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) has been designed to help ambitious entrepreneurs and managers take their careers to the next level.

Beyond Business School launched in September 2023. Its co-founders are serial entrepreneur Grégoire Vigroux, along with entrepreneur and community builder Andra Ghibuțiu, and adjunct professor Nicolas Boitout.

The school’s fast-track EMBA lasts 10 weekends. The first cohort is scheduled to start on January 12 and end on March 31. Two similar cohorts will follow in 2024, one from April to June and another from September to December.

Beyond Business School is more than a EMBA, it is also a platform for building a strong and influential alumni community called 'The Beyonders'. The business school’s motto is 'Work hard. Network harder'. This signifies the importance of not only putting in effort and dedication but also actively seeking out and cultivating professional relationships.

Find out more about Beyond Business School: www.beyond-business-school.com.

