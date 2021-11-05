Profile picture for user andreich
Major Romanian recruiting platform Bestjobs issues EUR 5 mln bonds

11 May 2021
BestJobs, one of the most important online recruitment platforms in Romania, will issue EUR 2-5 mln of bonds with a 5-year tenant in a private placement. The bonds will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The size of the issue issued is set between EUR 2 mln (the minimum subscription level for the offer to be successfully concluded) and EUR 5 mln, said Calin Fusu, the platform's founder, Profit.ro reported.

The bonds will be sold in a private placement, addressed to a limited number of investors, and later will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market.

"The money will help us change the company's business model. We want to move from a prepaid system, which allows companies, depending on the amount paid, to publish on our platform a certain number of recruitment announcements during a year, to a monthly subscription system, depending on needs, similar to subscriptions in the telecom or Netflix area. Also, depending on opportunities, we intend to expand regionally," said Fusu.

(Photo source: Wynnyk/Dreamstime.com)

