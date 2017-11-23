Belgian firm buys 44-hectare plots near Bucharest

Belgian group WarehousesDePauw (WDP) will pay EUR 8.3 million for three plots of land totalling over 44 hectares in tIlfov county, near Bucharest.

Biscuit producer Ro Star, owned by Turkish investors, is the seller. Before selling them, Ro Star will take over the plots from Marfin Bank for EUR 2.7 million, reports Profit.ro.

WDP has recently built and leased Decathlon’s first logistics and distribution center in South-Eastern Europe, which is located in Ilfov county.

WarehousesDePauw entered the local market in 2010. It is owned by the Belgian family DePauw. WDP CEO Tony De Pauw has an estimated wealth of EUR 423.7 million.

Ro Star owner Halil Bulut and five other people were held by DIICOT prosecutors a year ago for tax evasion and money laundering. The biscuit producer has been active in the local market since 1997.

