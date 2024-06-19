Electoral Bureau rejects opposition's request for scrapping ballot in Bucharest District 2

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) of Romania rejected on June 18 the request filed by the opposition United Right Alliance (ADU) for scrapping the local elections results in Bucharest's District 2 based on alleged frauds.

ADU's candidate, incumbent District 2 mayor Radu Mihaiu, failed to get another term in the June 9 local elections by a thin margin, losing to the ruling coalition's candidate, Rares Hopinca.

ADU, formed by reformist USR and its allies, reported inconsistencies among the documents aggregated at different levels in the consolidation process, discrepancies between the number of voters and the number of registered votes, and other irregularities related to the voting process.

The pieces of evidence "do not support the idea of electoral frauds in the legal sense of the term," BEC argues, adding that the documents indicated as revealing discrepancies have all been signed by the representatives of ADU, who were given a chance to object during the electoral process.

