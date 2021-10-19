BCR is listing at BVB its first green bonds, worth RON 500 mln

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) is listing on October 19 its first green bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Main Market, worth RON 500 mln.

The bonds will be traded under the stock exchange symbol BCR28A.

The listing of BCR's first green bonds comes in less than half a year from the admission to trading of the previous bonds, from May 31, worth RON 1bln, the biggest bond issuance from BVB.

Thus, BCR will have available for trading, starting with October 19, three bond issues with a total value of RON 2.1bln.

"We believe that this is where the sustainable transformation of the economy starts, and we are here to support the business environment with all the necessary information for sustainable development, offering them the most suitable structures and fit financing sources. The value of BCR's bond issue demonstrates, once again, the ability of the capital market and investors active in this market to support sustainable initiatives," stated Sergiu Manea, CEO of Banca Comerciala Romana.

BCR senior preferential bonds have a maturity of 7 years, an annual interest rate of 5% and a nominal value of RON 500,000. The bonds received an expected long-term BBB+ rating from Fitch.

