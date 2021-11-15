Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/15/2021 - 09:06
Business

Romanian bank BCR expects further rate hikes and stronger reliance on liquidity control

15 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian bank BCR, part of Erste Bank Group, expects the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to hike the refinancing rate again by 25bp (to 2%) in its next board meeting in January, when the monetary authority will further widen the interest rate corridor by 25bp to 1pp.

The core inflation edged up by 0.4pp to 4% in October, while the headline inflation moved up to 7.94% - way above the 7.09% Bloomberg consensus and 7.24% BCR’s projection, the report issued by the Romanian bank reads, according to Bursa.ro.

BNR hiked the monetary policy by 25bp one day before the October inflation release, in a move seen as milder than needed - but it also widened the interest rate corridor with the effect of Lombard rate reaching 2.5% (from 2% previously).

The central bank is rebalancing the mix of policies towards a stronger reliance on liquidity control in addition to the central instrument of the interest rates, the bank’s analysts explain the purpose of the wider interest rate corridor.

Further rate hikes will be operated in parallel, though, in steps of 25bp each, until the refinancing rate reaches 3% at mid-2022 - under the scenario sketched by BCR bank. The steps will, however, depend on the policy followed by regional central banks, particularly the Polish central bank - as the Romanian monetary authorities must maintain certain differential, it added. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/10/2021 - 08:05
10 November 2021
Business
Romania’s central bank hikes monetary policy and widens symmetric corridor
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/15/2021 - 09:06
Business

Romanian bank BCR expects further rate hikes and stronger reliance on liquidity control

15 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian bank BCR, part of Erste Bank Group, expects the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to hike the refinancing rate again by 25bp (to 2%) in its next board meeting in January, when the monetary authority will further widen the interest rate corridor by 25bp to 1pp.

The core inflation edged up by 0.4pp to 4% in October, while the headline inflation moved up to 7.94% - way above the 7.09% Bloomberg consensus and 7.24% BCR’s projection, the report issued by the Romanian bank reads, according to Bursa.ro.

BNR hiked the monetary policy by 25bp one day before the October inflation release, in a move seen as milder than needed - but it also widened the interest rate corridor with the effect of Lombard rate reaching 2.5% (from 2% previously).

The central bank is rebalancing the mix of policies towards a stronger reliance on liquidity control in addition to the central instrument of the interest rates, the bank’s analysts explain the purpose of the wider interest rate corridor.

Further rate hikes will be operated in parallel, though, in steps of 25bp each, until the refinancing rate reaches 3% at mid-2022 - under the scenario sketched by BCR bank. The steps will, however, depend on the policy followed by regional central banks, particularly the Polish central bank - as the Romanian monetary authorities must maintain certain differential, it added. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/10/2021 - 08:05
10 November 2021
Business
Romania’s central bank hikes monetary policy and widens symmetric corridor
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange