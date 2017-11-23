Romania’s largest lender officially launches car sharing service

BCR, the largest lender in Romania, officially launched the eGo car sharing service on Wednesday, November 22.

The car key has been replaced with a contactless credit card. The BMW i3 cars included in the program are 100% electric.

The eGo service is accessible through a dedicated app that allows locating and booking cars. The car sharing service will initially include a fleet of 20 cars. The number of cars can later grow if there’s demand.

The service targets both individuals and companies, BCR Leasing general director Bogdan Speteanu said. Users in Bucharest can benefit from this service if they have a BCR bank account and if they own a BCR contactless card.

The tariff amounts to RON 10 (EUR 2.1) for starting the ride plus RON 0.4 per minute. Customers can also purchase half-hour segments.

