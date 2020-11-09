Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 08:21
Business
Romanian banks derive EUR 1.6 bln net interest in H1
11 September 2020
Net interest income, the most important profit resource of local banks, continued to grow in the first half of this year, by 4.2%, to over RON 7.7 billion (EUR 1.59 bln), according to the data transmitted by Romania's National Bank (BNR) to Ziarul Financiar daily.

Lending increased at an average rate of almost 6% in the same period.

Interest revenues have increased over time due to higher interest margins. As the interest rates have declined, banks have kept interest rates for loans rather high while cutting the interest rates for deposits.

In H1, the banks charged interest on their portfolio of loans worth RON 9.67 bln (EUR 2 bln), up 5.4% from the same period last year.

Notably, the performance was achieved under the circumstance that some bank debtors were allowed to defer their installments to banks. This results in an average annualized effective loan interest rate of 7.2%, considering the RON 270 bln (EUR 55.9 bln) portfolio of loans (foreign and local currency altogether).

On the other hand, banks' interest expenses paid to customers for deposits amounted to only RON 1.96 bln (EUR 405 mln), increasing by 10.5% year-on-year (a strong rise explained by the low base).

The average annualized effective deposit interest rate in the first half of the year was, despite the double-digit rate rise, only 1% considering the RON 380 bln (EUR 78.6 bln) stock of deposits (foreign and domestic currency).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

