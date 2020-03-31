Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 08:17
Business
Romania’s biggest lender is skeptical about robust lending this year
31 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private lending in Romania will lose momentum to a nominal growth of 3.8% this year, down from 7.6% in 2019 - when the lending hit the highest growth in the past decade, according to Andrei Radulescu, director of macroeconomic analysis at Banca Transilvania, the country’s biggest lender, Ziarul Financiar reported.

He made the comment in the context of the European Central Bank and Bank of International Settlements recommending commercial banks to refrain from paying dividend and rather using their resources to boost lending with the ultimate aim of supporting economic recovery in the real sector.

The deposits of the population and private companies will increase by up to 6%, Banca Transilvania’s chief economist estimates. The loans-to-deposits ratio [around 75% currently] will further decrease, he added.

According to official data from Romania’s National Bank (BNR), the stock of non-governmental credit accelerated from 6.9%  year-on-year in January to 7.6% year-on-year in February, the highest growth since September 2019.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 08:17
Business
Romania’s biggest lender is skeptical about robust lending this year
31 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private lending in Romania will lose momentum to a nominal growth of 3.8% this year, down from 7.6% in 2019 - when the lending hit the highest growth in the past decade, according to Andrei Radulescu, director of macroeconomic analysis at Banca Transilvania, the country’s biggest lender, Ziarul Financiar reported.

He made the comment in the context of the European Central Bank and Bank of International Settlements recommending commercial banks to refrain from paying dividend and rather using their resources to boost lending with the ultimate aim of supporting economic recovery in the real sector.

The deposits of the population and private companies will increase by up to 6%, Banca Transilvania’s chief economist estimates. The loans-to-deposits ratio [around 75% currently] will further decrease, he added.

According to official data from Romania’s National Bank (BNR), the stock of non-governmental credit accelerated from 6.9%  year-on-year in January to 7.6% year-on-year in February, the highest growth since September 2019.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities are ready to move to fourth scenario as number of Covid-19 infection cases nears 2,000; numbers to spike in the next two weeks
27 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases spikes again, total reaches 1,292
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 5,600 people fined for not respecting movement restrictions. Some got out of the house to walk their fish or take their cat to the mall
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister resigns