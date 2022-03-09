Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Real Estate

Banca Transilvania refinances EUR 80 mln loans for real estate developer Anchor Group

09 March 2022
Anchor Grup, one of the most important real estate developers in Romania, obtained a EUR 80 mln loan from Banca Transilvania to refinance the retail and office projects.

It is one of the largest bank loans extended on the local real estate market.

"We are pleased that Banca Transilvania, the largest bank in Romania, supports the development of our projects, trusting in the investment strategy of Anchor Grup. Our partnership with BT is a positive sign for the real estate market, not only for our Group but for all active investors in the country and potential foreign real estate investors interested in Romania," said Affan Yildirim, General Manager, Member of the Board of Anchor Group and Member of the Board of Shopping MallDova.

"Bank lending remains the most important and - to date - the most efficient source of financing in Romania for the real estate industry. Through the partnership with Anchor Group, we contribute to creating a positive social impact on the market, through sustainable projects, in a sector that plays an essential role in all aspects of our lives," said Cosmin Călin, Executive Director of Large Corporate Clients, Banca Transilvania.

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)

1

