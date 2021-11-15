Romanian Banca Transilvania’s net profit up 57% in Jan-Sep

Romania's largest financial group by assets, Banca Transilvania (TLV), reported for the first nine months of 2021 a consolidated net profit of RON 1.67 bln (EUR 330 mln, at group level), 57% more compared to the RON 1.06 bln recorded in the same period in 2020, according to the report published by the bank.

The group's operating revenues rose from RON 3.25 bln to about RON 3.62 bln, while its assets reached about RON 118 bln.

"We continue to increase financing and operations significantly above the market average and contribute to the recovery of the economy and society while gaining market share. I thank my colleagues from BT - together we process an overwhelming volume of operations and cash and serve hundreds of thousands of customers daily, online and in units," said Omer Tetik, General Manager, Banca Transilvania.

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)