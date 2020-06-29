Banca Transilvania remains Romania’s largest bank by assets

Banca Transilvania maintained its leading position in the ranking of Romanian banks by assets at the end of 2019.

It's total assets reached RON 87.7 billion (EUR 18.35 bln) at the end of 2019 while its market share went up to 17.7% from 16.5% one year earlier.

The banks on the 2nd and 3rd places, BCR owned by Erste Group and BRD part of Societe Generale group, lost market share to 14.4% (-0.6pp) and 11.3% (-0.7pp) respectively.

Surprisingly, ING Bank went up to 4th place with RON 44.6 bln or EUR 9.33 bln (9.0% market share, up from 8.5% one year earlier). The Dutch lender recorded the fastest advance, climbing up two seats in the ranking to surpass the local subsidiaries of UniCredit and Raiffeisen.

UniCredit and Raiffeisen lost some 0.2pp market share to 8.99% and 8.66% respectively and ranked 5th and 6th respectively.

At the end of 2019, the total assets in the local banking system were RON 495.2 bln (EUR 103.6 bln).

The Romanian state continued to own two banks, CEC Bank and Eximbank. There were also four banks with Romanian private majority capital: Banca Transilvania, Credicoop, Banca Feroviara and Banca Română de Credite şi Investiţii (BRCI).

The remaining 21 banks were either owned by foreign groups or were branches of foreign credit institutions.

The state-owned banks had a market share of 8.21%, and the banks with Romanian majority private capital had a market share of 18.14%. Banks with foreign capital had a market share of 74%.

(Photo: Lenutaidi | Dreamstime.com)

