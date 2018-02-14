Romania’s Banca Transilvania works with Israeli startup on AI-based services

Banca Transilvania, the second-biggest lender in Romania, has signed a partnership with an Israeli software company to integrate Artificial Intelligence solutions in services provided to customers via digital channels.

Personetics, an Israeli startup founded in 2010, offers AI-powered cognitive banking solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver personalized customer experiences across all digital channels. The company has raised USD 18 million financings from investors, according to crunchbase.com.

The partnership was signed after a business innovation visit in Israel organized by Visa, during which the group announced the launch of the Visa Innovation Studio in Tel Aviv.

