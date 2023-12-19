Events

Once Upon a Winter's Dream: Ballet gala brings Iana Salenko, Julian MacKay, Marina Minoiu to Bucharest

19 December 2023

Iana Salenko, Dinu Tamazlâcaru, Julian MacKay, and Marina Minoiu are among those who will perform in Bucharest at a ballet gala scheduled for February 26 at the National Theatre TNB.

The gala Once Upon a Winter's Dream has a program that covers moments from works such as GiselleCinderella, and The Nutcracker.

The cast of the gala includes artists such as Iana Salenko and Dinu Tamazlâcaru, principal dancers of the Staatsballett Berlin, Julian MacKay and Madison Young, principal dancers of the Bayerische Stattsballett, Marina Minoiu, ballerina of the Royal Danish Ballet and Robert Enache, principal dancer of the Bucharest National Opera, Cristian Preda and Viviana Olaru, dancers of the Iași National Opera.

They will be joined by actor Andrei Runcanu and a quartet made up of Rafael Butaru on violin, Mircea Lazăr on violin, Iulia Goiană on viola and Constantin Borodin on cello.

Tickets are available at Iabilet.ro.

(Photo: Marina Minoiu & Julian MacKay at Carmen Sylva Gala in Bucharest in 2020, courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

