Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 11:24
Eco
Baby bison born at nature reserve in western Romania
25 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A bison calf was born at the Haţeg – Slivuţ Bison Reserve, located in western Romania’s Hunedoara county, national forest administrator Romsilva announced in a Facebook post.

The eleven-day old baby bison is named Romică and is “the pride and joy of the protected area.” He is lovingly cared for by his mother, Spider Woman, and protected by all the members of the herd, Romsilva said.

The Bison Reserve in Haţeg was established in 1958, when two bison, called Podarec and Polonka, were brought to the country from Poland. The reserve spreads on 50 hectares, covered with hornbeam, oak, and fir tree forests, Romsilva explained.

Romsilva currently administers three bison reserves in Bucşani, Haţeg, and Vânători Neamţ, where more than 100 bison live.

Environment NGO Fundatia Conservation Carpathia (FCC) also started a program to reintroduce the European bison in the Făgăraș Mountains. WWF Romania, Rewilding Europe, and their local partners also reintroduced the bison in the Țarcu Mountains.

(Photo: Regia Nationala a Padurilor - Romsilva Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 11:24
Eco
Baby bison born at nature reserve in western Romania
25 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A bison calf was born at the Haţeg – Slivuţ Bison Reserve, located in western Romania’s Hunedoara county, national forest administrator Romsilva announced in a Facebook post.

The eleven-day old baby bison is named Romică and is “the pride and joy of the protected area.” He is lovingly cared for by his mother, Spider Woman, and protected by all the members of the herd, Romsilva said.

The Bison Reserve in Haţeg was established in 1958, when two bison, called Podarec and Polonka, were brought to the country from Poland. The reserve spreads on 50 hectares, covered with hornbeam, oak, and fir tree forests, Romsilva explained.

Romsilva currently administers three bison reserves in Bucşani, Haţeg, and Vânători Neamţ, where more than 100 bison live.

Environment NGO Fundatia Conservation Carpathia (FCC) also started a program to reintroduce the European bison in the Făgăraș Mountains. WWF Romania, Rewilding Europe, and their local partners also reintroduced the bison in the Țarcu Mountains.

(Photo: Regia Nationala a Padurilor - Romsilva Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO