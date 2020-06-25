Baby bison born at nature reserve in western Romania

A bison calf was born at the Haţeg – Slivuţ Bison Reserve, located in western Romania’s Hunedoara county, national forest administrator Romsilva announced in a Facebook post.

The eleven-day old baby bison is named Romică and is “the pride and joy of the protected area.” He is lovingly cared for by his mother, Spider Woman, and protected by all the members of the herd, Romsilva said.

The Bison Reserve in Haţeg was established in 1958, when two bison, called Podarec and Polonka, were brought to the country from Poland. The reserve spreads on 50 hectares, covered with hornbeam, oak, and fir tree forests, Romsilva explained.

Romsilva currently administers three bison reserves in Bucşani, Haţeg, and Vânători Neamţ, where more than 100 bison live.

Environment NGO Fundatia Conservation Carpathia (FCC) also started a program to reintroduce the European bison in the Făgăraș Mountains. WWF Romania, Rewilding Europe, and their local partners also reintroduced the bison in the Țarcu Mountains.

(Photo: Regia Nationala a Padurilor - Romsilva Facebook Page)

[email protected]