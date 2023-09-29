Babeș-Bolyai University and Romanian United Fund forge strategic partnership to empower the Romanian diaspora

News from Companies

Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB), Romania and Romanian United Fund, Chicago, USA are proud to unveil a landmark partnership with the goal of amplifying the impact of the Romanian diaspora worldwide. This unique collaboration brings together UBB's academic excellence and Romanian United Fund's unwavering commitment to social change, all in pursuit of a common mission: leveraging the potential of the global Romanian diaspora to drive positive change.

UBB and Romanian United Fund are committed to nurturing collaboration, offering support, and promoting engagement to enhance the professional value of Romanian diaspora communities.

Key initiatives agreed upon by both parties include:

1. Developing New Professional Networks and Partnerships: Both organizations will establish platforms and host events that facilitate networking and collaboration among diaspora members, academic researchers, and practitioners. These efforts aim to stimulate innovation and foster partnerships.

2. Collaborative Research: Encouraging joint research projects between university faculty and researchers within the diaspora, which can lead to innovative research outcomes and strengthen academic connections.

3. Enriching New Community Initiatives: Collaborating with diaspora organizations and leaders to organize joint outreach initiatives, such as community service projects, health campaigns, or educational programs.

4. Cultural Exchange and Awareness: Organizing cultural events, seminars, and workshops to celebrate the rich diversity of diaspora cultures, thereby promoting understanding and appreciation among a broader audience.

UBB and Romanian United Fund share a vision of a world in which Romanian diaspora communities are empowered, heard, and actively engaged in building a better future. This partnership underscores our commitment to harnessing the energy and talents of the global Romanian diaspora for positive global change.

"This partnership exemplifies Babeș-Bolyai University's dedication to modern academic excellence, meaning also social responsibility. Romanian diaspora should be seen as an asset of our country! Therefore, we are excited to collaborate with Romanian United Fund to advance research and educational opportunities for diaspora communities, in a bidirectional “win-win” relationship between Romania and Romanian diaspora" stated the Rector of Babeș-Bolyai University, Prof. univ. Dr. Daniel DAVID.

"At Romanian United Fund, we believe in the power of the diaspora to drive positive change in the world. This partnership with Babeș-Bolyai University is a significant step toward harnessing that potential and building a stronger, more inclusive global community." added Mihai Lehene, The President of Romanian United Fund.

*This is a Press Release.