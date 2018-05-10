German pharmaceutical group starts EUR 120 mln factory in Romania

German pharmaceutical group B. Braun has started work on its new factory in Romania in which it will invest EUR 120 million.

The factory, which is the group’s biggest greenfield investment in Romania, is located in Sanandrei village in Timis county.

The project, which was announced in April 2017, will include a regional distribution center, a research & development center and scientific services, an office center and a new plant for infusion solutions. The project will be developed on a surface of 39,000 sqm and will create jobs for over 250 employees.

B.Braun already has a pharmaceutical factory in Timisoara, B.Braun Pharmaceuticals, which had a turnover of EUR 8.1 million and 163 employees in 2016. The group also has a drug distribution business in Romania, B. Braun Medical, which had sales of over EUR 25 million in 2017.

