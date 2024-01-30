AVIS celebrates 30 years of activity in Romania

News from Companies

Avis, a global transportation provider, is celebrating 30 years of activity in providing rent-a-car services to customers in Romania and being a witness and top contributor to the significant changes in the local market.

Over the past three decades, an increasing number of people have shown interest in car rental services and the car rental industry continues to have a significant growth potential in the local market since only 10% of the eligible population of Romania have experienced the advantages of renting a car at least once.

"Since its establishment in Romania in 1994, Avis has been at the forefront of the car rental industry, witnessing the transformative journey of the market. Initially, car rental services were primarily used by foreign citizens visiting the country. However, there has been a notable shift in recent years, with more individuals and businesses within Romania recognizing the benefits and convenience of renting a car. We are happy to say that there is still untapped potential in the market and people are becoming more aware of the flexibility, affordability, and convenience that car rental services offer”, stated Adrian Hălmăgean, General Manager of Avis Romania.

Based on the information gathered in a recent local market research undertaken by Avis, currently, most Romanians travel for recreational purposes (leisure, 46%), but also business (37%) and travel to the rental car pick-up location by personal car or by plane.

90% of Romanians who travel within the country declared that they never rent a car, while 68% of those who travel abroad never rent a car.

As the car rental industry in Romania continues to evolve and more people embrace the advantages of renting a car, Avis remains committed to providing top-notch services. With a customer-centric approach and a focus on innovation, over the past 30 years, the company has continuously adapted to meet the changing demands of customers and has focused on providing a seamless and personalized experience.

Avis offers a well-maintained fleet of vehicles, ensuring that each car is thoroughly checked after every rental, and customers can expect to drive a new car with low mileage.

The company has also invested in various customer support departments, ensuring a smooth rental process from reservation to the return of the vehicle. By listening to customer feedback and utilizing internal tools to measure service quality, Avis has maintained its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences.

As part of the Avis global network, the company leverages its international expertise and projects present in 180 countries to enhance the local car rental market. Avis Romania is dedicated to contributing to the development of the local economy by providing employment opportunities, supporting local businesses, and promoting tourism.

As Avis Romania celebrates 30 years, it looks forward to the future with optimism. The company is determined to continue meeting the evolving needs of its customers, offering a wide range of rental options and personalized services tailored to individual preferences.

About Avis

Avis Car Rental operates one of the world's best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,500 locations in more than 180 countries. Avis has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world's top brands for customer loyalty. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), which operates and licenses the brand throughout the world. For more information, visit www.avis.com

About Avis România

Avis Romania started its activity in 1994. With over 30 years of experience in the car rental market, the company has continuously invested in people, in its network and technology. The main goal of Avis Romania is to offer high-quality and personalized car rental services according to the needs of its customers so that they benefit from a pleasant and safe trip in Romania and abroad. Avis Romania covers 7 cities in the country, with rental offices in the centers and airports of Bucharest, Otopeni, Cluj Napoca, Constanța, Craiova, Brașov and Timișoara. www.avis.ro

*This is a Press release.