AVIS: Car rental services increasingly searched by Romanians in Asis, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and the Caribbean

Avis, a global provider of mobility solutions, has recorded a notable increase in the number of cars being rented by Romanians for exotic destinations.

Countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Mauritius, as well as Caribbean destinations, have become popular among Romanians for vehicle rentals.

“Considering that recently the number of people traveling to distant destinations is much higher than a few years ago, we have noticed increased interest in Avis rent-a-car services for exotic destinations. Asian countries were highly sought after in the first few months of the year, especially in Malaysia, but Romanians also booked cars for, UAE, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, Mauritius, and Caribbean destinations. As each country has its own specific rental conditions, the Avis reservations department ensures that it supplies all the necessary information and country-specific requirements needed for a flawless experience, allowing our customers to focus on enjoying their travels", said Andreea Somnea, Commercial Director of Avis Romania.

Avis Romania data shows that since the beginning of 2024, Romanian customers have been renting cars for a longer period, with the average rental duration lasting a week. This marks a contrast to previous years when the usage duration for rent-a-car services was shorter. While some of our corporate clients require cars for lengthy projects spanning several months across various countries, others rent cars for just one day to travel between locations, all with the convenient option of returning the car to a different location or for the Avis Romania team to pick it up from various drop-off points.

Meanwhile, more and more Romanians are turning to car rental services for personal vacations, a shift from previous years when the majority of rented cars abroad were for business purposes.

"We are happy to see that Romanians have become much more open when it comes to car rental services. They understand that it is a convenient transport solution, especially when you want to freely explore more places at your own leisure. Customers can discover destinations at their own rhythm and enjoy a driving experience behind the wheel of their favorite cars", added Andreea Somnea.

The most requested car models Romanians opt for when using Avis rent-a-car services are the middle-class ones. However, Avis Romania data shows that demand is directly related to the customer's need, with significant factors being the number of people traveling, the volume of luggage, and the destinations they want to reach.

Avis provides customers with a well-maintained fleet of vehicles, ensuring that each car is rigorously checked after each rental, and customers can expect to drive a new car with low mileage.

To find out more or book a vehicle rental, visit: www.avis.ro

About Avis

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a provider of global mobility solutions, both through our Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through our Zipcar brand, which is the world’s leading car-sharing network. Avis Budget Group operates most of our car rental offices in North America, Europe, and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at avisbudgetgroup.com.

About Avis România

Avis Romania started its activity in 1994. With over 30 years of experience in the car rental market, the company has continuously invested in people, in its network and technology. The main goal of Avis Romania is to offer high-quality and personalized car rental services according to the needs of its customers so that they benefit from a pleasant and safe trip in Romania and abroad. Avis Romania covers 7 cities in the country, with rental offices in the centers and airports of Bucharest, Otopeni, Cluj Napoca, Constanța, Craiova, Brașov and Timișoara.

