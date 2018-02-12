Average net wage in Romania, up by 11.7% in 2017

The average net wage in Romania went up by 11.7% last year, reaching RON 2,629 (EUR 564) in December 2017, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The average net wage growth in the public administration sector was 24.15% last year, more than double compared to the overall wage rise in the economy.

The highest net wage increases in December 2017 versus December 2016 were registered in the oil and gas extraction and coal mining sectors, namely 59.5% and 36.8%, followed by the arts and entertainment sector, with 25.4%, and the oil refining sector, with 25.1%. Meanwhile, the water transport industry saw an average net wage decrease of 10.6%, and salaries in the beverage industry declined by 1.4%.

The highest average net wage was recorded in the oil and gas extraction sector, namely RON 9,239, as the employees in this sector got their 13th salary in December.

