Automated vertical parking spaces to be built in Bucharest’s District 1, mayor says

Clotilde Armand, mayor of Bucharest’s District 1, announced that she obtained permits for six automated vertical parking spaces. The new facilities will be arranged on metal structures, and are meant to address the lack of parking spaces in the capital.

“Some of the other mayors have preferred the simplest solution at hand: pouring concrete over green spaces, cutting down trees, and arranging new residential parking spaces. [...] For the crowded neighborhoods in District 1, which already have few green spaces, I have chosen the solution of sustainable development and decided to arrange vertical parking spaces," Clotilde Armand wrote on Facebook.

According to the mayor, the new parking spaces will not affect the existing greenery.

She mentioned that these are automated parking systems that reduce the parking deficit without affecting existing green spaces.

"We have construction permits for six such automated car parks on metal structures, and the construction of the first two has begun in the Aviației neighborhood, on Cpt. av. Alexandru Șerbănescu 12-14 and Ștefan Burileanu No. 14-16 streets,” Armand said.

(Photo source: capture from Clotilde Armand's video on Facebook)