Romanian investor selects Austrian group to build his office tower

Local ANA group, controlled by Romanian investor George Copos, has selected Austrian group Strabag to build its 24-storey office tower in Northern Bucharest.

The estimated value of this contract is estimated at EUR 39 million plus VAT. The office tower should be finalized by the end of 2019.

The ANA Tower will be developed near the Free Press Square, next to the Crowne Plaza hotel, which Copos owns. It will have 35,000 sqm of office space and 358 underground parking spaces.

George Copos expects the area around Free Press Square to turn into an important business hub in the following years, due to the subway line project that will connect downtown Bucharest to the Otopeni airport, which will pass through this area.

(photo source: Ana.ro)