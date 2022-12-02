Politics

Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership

02 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's accession to the Schengen area is still on the agenda of the JHA Council scheduled on December 8, 2022, sources within the Romanian Government told G4Media.ro, adding at the same time that The Netherlands no longer opposes the country's accession. This makes Austria, which recently expressed negative opinions, the sole obstacle ahead of the country's Schengen membership.

President Klaus Iohannis will meet Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer at a European People's Party (EPP) meeting in Greece on December 2-3, and one of the topics on the agenda is Romania's accession to Schengen.

The vast majority of member states insist on the importance of tackling Romania's Schengen candidacy at the next JHA, the sources told G4Media. The member states will have a new discussion in preparation for the JHA on December 7 2022.

Until then, however, during the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) on December 1, Austria was the only country that opposed keeping Romania's Schengen candidacy on the agenda. The Dutch representative expressed his appreciation for the proposals made by Romania and cited the report of the Dutch experts' missions in the country.

The JHA Council usually meets once every three months, with the next meetings scheduled for December 8, March 9, 2023, and June 8, 2023.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership

02 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's accession to the Schengen area is still on the agenda of the JHA Council scheduled on December 8, 2022, sources within the Romanian Government told G4Media.ro, adding at the same time that The Netherlands no longer opposes the country's accession. This makes Austria, which recently expressed negative opinions, the sole obstacle ahead of the country's Schengen membership.

President Klaus Iohannis will meet Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer at a European People's Party (EPP) meeting in Greece on December 2-3, and one of the topics on the agenda is Romania's accession to Schengen.

The vast majority of member states insist on the importance of tackling Romania's Schengen candidacy at the next JHA, the sources told G4Media. The member states will have a new discussion in preparation for the JHA on December 7 2022.

Until then, however, during the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) on December 1, Austria was the only country that opposed keeping Romania's Schengen candidacy on the agenda. The Dutch representative expressed his appreciation for the proposals made by Romania and cited the report of the Dutch experts' missions in the country.

The JHA Council usually meets once every three months, with the next meetings scheduled for December 8, March 9, 2023, and June 8, 2023.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced