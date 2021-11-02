Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 08:34
Politics

Radical party AUR starts procedure to suspend RO president Klaus Iohannis

02 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Alliance for Romanians’ Union (AUR), a radical party that holds just over 9% of the seats in Romania’s Parliament, has started the procedure to suspend president Klaus Iohannis.

“We have started collecting signatures from MPs. Representatives from several parties promised that they would sign (the initiative – e.n.) and we will appeal to the hundreds of thousands of Romanians who contact us and ask us to take down Iohannis,” said AUR co-president George Simion.

The other AUR co-president, Claudiu Tarziu, added: “The head of state has often violated the Constitution and made political partisanship. He tried to govern Romania through intermediaries, according to his own vision.”

AUR may receive an unexpected support from former Liberal leader Ludovic Orban, once a close collaborator of president Iohannis. He accused the president of ignoring his obligations to the people and acting against Romania’s interests, according to News.ro.

In September, Orban lost the party’s helm after a round of internal elections in which president Iohannis openly supported prime minister Florin Citu. AUR also hopes to get support from the reformist party USR, which also supported the no-confidence motion against PM Florin Citu.

However, USR’s leaders said on Monday that suspending the president is not a solution and that it would only deepen Romania’s political crisis. Romania is currently run by a government without full powers after Liberal PM Florin Citu was dismissed by a no-confidence motion in early October.

Instead of pushing for a new majority in the Parliament, president Iohannis has supported the scenario of a Liberal government with minority support in the Parliament.

To the start of the president’s, AUR needs 156 signatures from MPs, representing a third of the total number of deputies and senators. If this condition is met, the president’s suspension will be put up to vote. A simple majority of 234 votes is needed for the Parliament to approve the suspension. If the Parliament votes for the suspension, the president is officially suspended, and the Senate’s president takes over his duties.

A national referendum is then organized where people vote if they agree to the suspension or not. So far, two such referendums were organized in Romania after 1990, both targeting former president Traian Basescu, who survived both of them.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 08:34
Politics

Radical party AUR starts procedure to suspend RO president Klaus Iohannis

02 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Alliance for Romanians’ Union (AUR), a radical party that holds just over 9% of the seats in Romania’s Parliament, has started the procedure to suspend president Klaus Iohannis.

“We have started collecting signatures from MPs. Representatives from several parties promised that they would sign (the initiative – e.n.) and we will appeal to the hundreds of thousands of Romanians who contact us and ask us to take down Iohannis,” said AUR co-president George Simion.

The other AUR co-president, Claudiu Tarziu, added: “The head of state has often violated the Constitution and made political partisanship. He tried to govern Romania through intermediaries, according to his own vision.”

AUR may receive an unexpected support from former Liberal leader Ludovic Orban, once a close collaborator of president Iohannis. He accused the president of ignoring his obligations to the people and acting against Romania’s interests, according to News.ro.

In September, Orban lost the party’s helm after a round of internal elections in which president Iohannis openly supported prime minister Florin Citu. AUR also hopes to get support from the reformist party USR, which also supported the no-confidence motion against PM Florin Citu.

However, USR’s leaders said on Monday that suspending the president is not a solution and that it would only deepen Romania’s political crisis. Romania is currently run by a government without full powers after Liberal PM Florin Citu was dismissed by a no-confidence motion in early October.

Instead of pushing for a new majority in the Parliament, president Iohannis has supported the scenario of a Liberal government with minority support in the Parliament.

To the start of the president’s, AUR needs 156 signatures from MPs, representing a third of the total number of deputies and senators. If this condition is met, the president’s suspension will be put up to vote. A simple majority of 234 votes is needed for the Parliament to approve the suspension. If the Parliament votes for the suspension, the president is officially suspended, and the Senate’s president takes over his duties.

A national referendum is then organized where people vote if they agree to the suspension or not. So far, two such referendums were organized in Romania after 1990, both targeting former president Traian Basescu, who survived both of them.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania