Romania’s far-right AUR offers to back Social Democrat government in bid to break political deadlock

Romania's far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) has offered to support a government led by Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu, signalling a willingness to reshape the country's parliamentary alliances amid the ongoing political crisis.

In an interview with Gândul, AUR leader George Simion said his party would support the formation of a PSD government, arguing that such an arrangement would provide a parliamentary majority capable of ending the current deadlock.

Simion suggested that the cooperation would include AUR securing the presidency of the Senate. Under Romania's constitutional framework, the Senate president becomes interim head of state if the president is suspended or the office becomes vacant, making the position politically significant.

The proposal was immediately rejected by Grindeanu, who questioned Simion's motives and dismissed the offer as lacking credibility. Cited by Spotmedia, the PSD leader said he had no confidence in George Simion's statements and ruled out any governing alliance with AUR as long as Simion remains the party's leader.

Grindeanu also rejected speculation that PSD could support suspending president Nicușor Dan - a scenario that would elevate the Senate president to the role of interim president.

"I told you on behalf of PSD that I do not see any reasons for this to happen today. I cannot say more than that, nor do I see that there is a majority," Grindeanu said in an interview with Romania TV.

"Today, when we speak, I do not see any reasons for suspending the president. There is no such thing. Except perhaps the desire of some to be presidents. Including [acting Prime Minister Ilie] Bolojan and others," he added.

The exchange comes as negotiations to form a new government remain stalled following the collapse of the previous coalition. While AUR has sought to position itself as a potential kingmaker, PSD has so far maintained that it will not enter a governing coalition with the far-right party under Simion's leadership.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)