Business

Auchan, OMV Petrom develop convenience store chain in Romania under EUR 50 mln investment

31 October 2023

OMV Petrom announced that, in partnership with the French retailer Auchan, it completed the installation of convenience stores in each of its nationwide fuel stations, which counts nearly 400 units.

The project, involving investments of EUR 50 million contributed by both parties, was completed a year earlier than initially estimated.

The integration of the MyAuchan stores was carried out simultaneously with the modernization of the Petrom stations.

"The two teams managed in a record time of three years to set up almost 400 MyAuchan stores. [...] Together with our partner Auchan, we will continue to think of initiatives to the benefit of our customers," said Radu Caprau, member of OMV Petrom's Executive Board, responsible for Refining and Marketing.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/OMV Petrom) 

