Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/23/2021 - 08:14
Business

Romanian truck producer ATP to launch first local electric bus

23 March 2021
ATP, a vehicle manufacturer based in the northwestern part of Romania (Maramures), will launch a 100% electric bus, Economica.net reported.

Named ATP Bus e-UpCity, the bus has 26 seats, three doors, and a low floor. It has an autonomy of 200 km, which can be extended to 360 km. Well-known producers supply the parts such as axles and air conditioning systems. However, the concept and the design are local, assures Mircea Cirt, president of ATP Group.

"There is something unique in our product that I will not reveal now, but at the right time," he added.

In 2019, ATP started producing heavy-duty trucks under the Truston brand.

