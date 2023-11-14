Events

Romania’s Astra Film festival holds edition in Chișinău

14 November 2023

Astra Film returns to Chișinău, the capital of the neighbouring Republic of Moldova, this weekend, November 17-19. The lineup includes a selection of productions awarded at the 2023 Astra Film Festival, which took place in Sibiu in October. 

According to the organizers, the event-film Calea Laptelui (work-in-progress) by Dumitru Budrala will open the festival, News.ro reported. The director will also be present at the screening.

Moreover, in addition to the movies awarded at the Astra Film Festival in Sibiu, the public can also watch the documentary Patimi şi sfinţi, a Creativepedia production made with the support of the Government of Romania, through the Department for Relations with the Republic of Moldova (DRRM). It is "a film about two countries, one language, one people and several million passions," which presents, from a modern artistic perspective, "the emotional diagram of the society in the Republic of Moldova compared to the entire Romanian space."

"The best documentary films validated by Astra Film Festival specialists from Sibiu are coming to Chișinău again this year, in new locations, with new sections, especially the one dedicated to young people, at the State University of Moldova," said the state secretary of DRRM, Adrian Dupu.

The screenings will take place at Cineplex Loteanu. Entry is free, subject to availability.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Drrm.gov.ro)

1

