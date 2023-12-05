ASSIST Software is the first Romanian company to join The Grow Entrepreneurs Club

News from Companies

ASSIST Software recently publicly announced its status as the first international company admitted to the prestigious German entrepreneurs club, The Grow .

This association reflects the high-quality services the Suceava-based software development company offers to its clients and partners and is bound to place Romania in the spotlight for the members of the German innovation hub.

As a The Grow member, ASSIST Software can easily connect with medium-sized companies, private investors, and startups hailing from or doing business in Germany. The Grow businesses delve into captivating startup ventures, engage in exciting events, and harness various performance prospects through a user-friendly online platform.

Whether it’s e-health, finance, security, custom business applications, gaming, AI, or machine learning technology, ASSIST Software is known as a supplier of innovative software solutions that can add business value through technology implementation at a professional level.

Innovation drives ASSIST to develop robust and cutting-edge applications that allow real business benefits. By consistently meeting and exceeding expectations, keeping up to date with the latest technologies and software development methodologies, and conquering new areas of expertise, The Grow and ASSIST Software now hope to build a long-lasting relationship.

"ASSIST Software's values and business model align with The Grow's. Like our partners, we promote responsibility and sustainability and wish to positively contribute to society and the environment. We're happy to be amongst like-minded people," says Cătălina Micliuc, VP of PR and Communication at ASSIST Software.

As it has assumed a progressively vital role in contemporary entrepreneurship, sustainability is essential for ASSIST Software. In today's business landscape, companies encounter the formidable task of not only pursuing their economic objectives but also assuming accountability for the environment, society, and the welfare of future generations. The Grow encourages the adoption of sustainability strategies that can yield ecological and social advantages, including cost reductions via resource efficiency, heightened customer loyalty stemming from a sustainable image, and the encouragement of employee motivation through a sense of alignment with the company's values.

From its headquarters in Northeastern Romania, ASSIST Software has built an outstanding reputation amongst high-profile international clients. With praises and reviews adding up to an excellent 4,9 out of 5 rating on Clutch, it is safe to say that the company values quality and professionalism and The Grow membership solidifies that status.

In 2023, ASSIST Software has continued its expansion, now numbering over 350 employees, and working on collaborations to consolidate its place at the forefront of the industry. Engaging with like-minded entrepreneurs and businesses within The Grow grants ASSIST Software access to a thriving ecosystem of knowledge exchange, cutting-edge technologies, and potential partnerships.

Why would companies want to join The Grow Entrepreneurs Club?

The Grow offers incredible networking possibilities while emphasizing the importance of linking interesting startups with the right people, whether companies or private investors.

Regarding events, ASSIST Software will now be invited to exciting conferences, especially for The Grow members, where knowledge sharing is pivotal. Businesses can exchange ideas, resources, and experiences that will allow them to grow harmoniously.

The GROW experts comprise a cohort of highly skilled and seasoned professionals who generously share their wealth of knowledge and expertise within the expansive GROW network. These experts boast extensive years of practical experience in their respective domains and remarkable ability to convey their wisdom effectively.

For easy discovery and finding the best business partners, users will have access to support services where The Grow employee will guide all needing perfect matching.

Why would companies in Romania join the Grow?

ASSIST Software believes in The Grow's proactive approach to exploring new avenues while prioritizing a client-centric philosophy. If your company also has an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, looking into a The Grow collaboration would benefit you.

The collaboration between ASSIST Software and The Grow marks a significant leap toward excellence and innovation. As the inaugural Romanian member, ASSIST can invite other companies within our market to take note of this transformative partnership. The decision by The Grow to include a Romanian company in their ranks paves the way for visionary organizations in Romania to unlock unparalleled international growth opportunities. Due to ASSIST Software's professionalism, other companies can now apply for membership in this exclusive club.

The Grow has ambitious plans to expand its reach and welcome more forward-thinking enterprises.

