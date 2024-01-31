 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Assets of largest mutual fund managers in Romania up 17% y/y but well below 2021 peak

31 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The assets of the largest mutual fund managers in Romania (over 90% of the market) increased by 17% y/y at the end of 2023 to RON 20 billion (EUR 4 billion).

However, this is far behind the maximum reached in 2021 (RON 25 billion).

Patria AM and Goldman Sachs AM are the only asset management companies that recorded increases in their assets from 2021 to 2023.

Erste AM kept its leading position last year, with assets under management of RON 4.3 billion, up 10.4% y/y but 25.5% below the level of 2021, according to Ziarul Financiar calculations based on data from the asset managers’ associations AAF.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Assets of largest mutual fund managers in Romania up 17% y/y but well below 2021 peak

31 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The assets of the largest mutual fund managers in Romania (over 90% of the market) increased by 17% y/y at the end of 2023 to RON 20 billion (EUR 4 billion).

However, this is far behind the maximum reached in 2021 (RON 25 billion).

Patria AM and Goldman Sachs AM are the only asset management companies that recorded increases in their assets from 2021 to 2023.

Erste AM kept its leading position last year, with assets under management of RON 4.3 billion, up 10.4% y/y but 25.5% below the level of 2021, according to Ziarul Financiar calculations based on data from the asset managers’ associations AAF.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years