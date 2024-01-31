Assets of largest mutual fund managers in Romania up 17% y/y but well below 2021 peak

The assets of the largest mutual fund managers in Romania (over 90% of the market) increased by 17% y/y at the end of 2023 to RON 20 billion (EUR 4 billion).

However, this is far behind the maximum reached in 2021 (RON 25 billion).

Patria AM and Goldman Sachs AM are the only asset management companies that recorded increases in their assets from 2021 to 2023.

Erste AM kept its leading position last year, with assets under management of RON 4.3 billion, up 10.4% y/y but 25.5% below the level of 2021, according to Ziarul Financiar calculations based on data from the asset managers’ associations AAF.

