Romania's financial regulator ASF greenlights first new brokerage firm in 14 years

09 December 2022
Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) recently granted a stock brokerage and financial investment services license to Investimental, a new brokerage firm backed by Sacha Draghic, the founder of Romanian betting group Superbet.

Investimental is the first new broker authorized by ASF on the Romanian capital market in the last 14 years.

The firm will allow investors to trade stocks at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and major international markets.

"As we promised at the beginning of this year when we announced a new investment in the Romanian capital market, we managed to obtain authorization from ASF this year, and we are now doing the last operations necessary to start trading in the first part of next year," said Mihaela Bîciu, CEO of Investimental, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

"We managed, in a relatively short amount of time, to obtain authorization for all types of financial transactions, which will allow us to achieve the goal of being among the top retail brokers in a maximum of three years," she added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

