Transport

Romania may change formula for calculating third-party liability insurance for large vehicles

17 January 2024

Romania's financial supervisory authority ASF drafted a series of proposals that might result in addressing the requests of truck drivers and farmers, who accuse excessive third-party liability insurance (RCA) for their vehicles.

In essence, the insurance price should be more based on specific driver's behaviour, compared to the current bonus/malus system.

Specifically, the possibility of revising the bonus-malus system in RCA insurance is being considered, without specifying the exact changes, with an emphasis on the correct reflection of the profile and behaviour of the insured, to make him responsible.

ASF proposes a series of measures aimed at making drivers accountable, focusing in particular on drivers' history. It is proposed to implement a damage certificate, similar to the inquiry process in the banking system, through which employers can access a driver's history of car incidents, with his consent and compliance with GDPR rules, Stiripesurse.ro reported. For drivers with exemplary behaviour in traffic, proven by the use of telematics devices, it is proposed to reduce the insurance premium.

The introduction of "seasonal insurance" is also being considered, giving hauliers and farmers the option to suspend the RCA contract temporarily. In this case, the suspension period will be added to the original policy validity.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

