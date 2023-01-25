Romanian gourmet dairy Artesana boosts production capacity by EUR 6 mln investment

Artesana, a Romanian dairy producer from Galati County, will open its second factory at the end of January after an investment of around EUR 6 mln.

The new production capacity will help the company to increase its production tenfold, according to Alina Donici, co-founder of Artesana.

"We will be able to produce ten times more: 100 tonnes per day, up from 10-12 tonnes now. We expect that the efficiency will improve, I think this project will help us a lot," she told Ziarul Financiar.

Donici estimates that the sales on the local market can double, and that's why the company targets foreign markets. The dairy producer already entered the markets of Great Britain and Belgium through a distributor.

"We have not yet discussed at the retail level, we want to start the engines of the new factory so that we can produce larger quantities," the co-founder said.

The dairy producer plans to launch different products for the HoReCa sector as well, which represents less than 10% of the total present sales. About 90% of Artesana's sales come from retail.

For building the second factory, the entrepreneurs received state aid but also contracted a loan from the bank.

(Photo source: the company)