More than 32,000 visitors at this year’s edition of Art Safari Bucharest

This year’s edition of Art Safari Bucharest had 32,405 visitors, the organizers of the art event said.

Close to 3,000 visitors opted for night tours, which included guided tours or music recitals, among others.

The event featured a temporary museum at Victoria Tower, displaying 800 works, with a total value exceeding EUR 12 million, according to the organizers. It also included exhibitions dedicated to Romanian artists Gheorghe Petrașcu and Sabin Bălașa, and one with works of Romanian artists who trained at the Bucharest Art University after 1990 and of their teachers and mentors.

The event also included The Art of Behaving Badly exhibition of Guerrilla Girls and an art pavilion for children.

Art Safari took place between September 11 and September 27, after being extended by one week.

(Photo: The Storyalist, courtesy of Art Safari)

