Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 08/13/2019 - 14:39
Events
Film festival kicks off at the Romanian seaside
13 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year’s edition of Arkadia ShortFest, a festival showcasing short films, takes place between August 13 and August 17 at Unbar, next to the Corbu beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

Şerban Georgescu’s Jurnalul Familiei –escu (The Diary of the –escu Family) will be screened at the opening gala. The program also includes screenings of productions from the event’s partners, including the European Independent Film Festival or the Lodz Film School.

The jury of this year’s edition is made up of actress Iulia Verdeş, director Şerban Georgescu and actor George Piştereanu. They will offer the Arkadia ShortFest 2019 Trophy to the best film in the competition.

The festival also includes the exhibition Disfunctional Objects of Laurian Popa, and a concert of Şuie Paparude, scheduled for August 16.

Updates about the films screened are available here.

(Photo: Emanuela Voinescu/ Arkadia ShortFest Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 08/13/2019 - 14:39
Events
Film festival kicks off at the Romanian seaside
13 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This year’s edition of Arkadia ShortFest, a festival showcasing short films, takes place between August 13 and August 17 at Unbar, next to the Corbu beach in Constanţa, on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

Şerban Georgescu’s Jurnalul Familiei –escu (The Diary of the –escu Family) will be screened at the opening gala. The program also includes screenings of productions from the event’s partners, including the European Independent Film Festival or the Lodz Film School.

The jury of this year’s edition is made up of actress Iulia Verdeş, director Şerban Georgescu and actor George Piştereanu. They will offer the Arkadia ShortFest 2019 Trophy to the best film in the competition.

The festival also includes the exhibition Disfunctional Objects of Laurian Popa, and a concert of Şuie Paparude, scheduled for August 16.

Updates about the films screened are available here.

(Photo: Emanuela Voinescu/ Arkadia ShortFest Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40