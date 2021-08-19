Shows and concerts held in downtown Bucharest during “Open Streets” event

ARCUB cultural centre will also join the “Open Streets” event in downtown Bucharest between August 21 and October 17, with various events such as shows and concerts. They will be held on Calea Victoriei boulevard and adjacent streets that close to cars and open to pedestrians on weekends.

ARCUB’s program includes dance shows, jazz concerts, and participatory installations.

The first four events are scheduled for this weekend - August 21-22. Two contemporary dance shows will be held in the area of the Kretzulescu Church, while a participatory installation will open on the façade of the Muzica store. The “Epopeea participativă” project of Svetlana Cârstean is also part of the program.

The complete program for the August 21-22 weekend is available here.

(Photo source: Mihai Neacsu/Dreamstime.com)