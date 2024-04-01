BVB-listed Arctic Stream, three other Romanian companies in the FT 1000 ranking of Europe’s fastest-growing

Arctic Stream, an IT security and infrastructure integrator and issuer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the symbol AST, entered the 460th place in the eighth FT 1000 ranking of Europe’s fastest-growing companies. Compiled with German research company Statista, the list includes the companies with the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2019 and 2022.

Three other Romanian companies have also made to the list, namely AscentCore Technology (185th), RebelDot (382), and mindit.io (833rd). All of them are active in the IT field.

According to Arctic Stream, its inclusion in the FT 1000 ranking was possible due to an absolute growth rate of 354.5% in revenues, respectively, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.6% in just three years. This year, a minimum average growth rate of 36.9% was required for inclusion.

Between 2019 and 2022, the turnover of the IT solutions integrator in Romania rose from EUR 3.76 million to EUR 16.49 million.

Poland has 43 companies in the FT 1000 top, Hungary - 12, and the Czech Republic - 11. Raylyst Solar, a Prague-based distributor of solar panels and other photovoltaic products, tops the new ranking with a CAGR of 824.4%.

